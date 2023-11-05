Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Second Half Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 555.3% in the second quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 39,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 33,761 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,892,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the second quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $1,121,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 35,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $107.78 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.31 and a 200-day moving average of $108.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $431.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 36.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.55.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

