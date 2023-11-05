Syntal Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.3% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.2 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.31 and a 200 day moving average of $108.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

