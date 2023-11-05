Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,361 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at about $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $329,387,000 after buying an additional 239,786 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $207.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $201.87 billion, a PE ratio of 130.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $2,257,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,608.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 666,686 shares of company stock valued at $139,815,737 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

