Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $214.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $150.86 and a 1-year high of $240.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

