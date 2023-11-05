Connable Office Inc. Buys 2,072 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.69.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $130.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.88 and a one year high of $142.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.20.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,576 shares of company stock worth $13,593,261 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

