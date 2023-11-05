Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 558 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 30,785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,054,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,686,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its position in Adobe by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 19,412 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $563.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $537.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.54. The company has a market cap of $256.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.23 and a fifty-two week high of $574.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

