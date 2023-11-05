Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 7,398 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $25,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $13.86 on Friday, reaching $327.62. 3,742,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,005. The company has a market cap of $108.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

