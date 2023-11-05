QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Raised by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $27,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.52. 10,670,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,179,018. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

