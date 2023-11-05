Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 32,871 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,088,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,871 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 3.2% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $176,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.74. 1,473,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.89.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

