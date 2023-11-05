Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $24,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3,541.1% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,253,000 after acquiring an additional 136,899 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,528,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.16.

Amgen Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AMGN traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,509,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,043. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.42. The firm has a market cap of $144.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.