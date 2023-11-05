Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 107 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $21,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock traded down $4.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $453.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $431.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.91.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.