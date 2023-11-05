Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 300 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $102.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

