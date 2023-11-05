Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.6% of Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $69,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.09.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA traded up $3.36 on Friday, reaching $386.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,269,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $313.24 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $399.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.08. The stock has a market cap of $363.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.72, for a total value of $50,165,355.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,544,697,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 659,240 shares of company stock worth $257,881,196. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

