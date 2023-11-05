SlateStone Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 22.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at $53,304,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,236 shares of company stock worth $4,616,367. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CB opened at $218.79 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 20.32%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.