Insight Advisors LLC PA Trims Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,797 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,765 shares of company stock worth $5,441,703. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.93 on Friday, reaching $560.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,826,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,273. The company has a market cap of $248.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $557.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $537.34. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $577.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Argus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.71.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

