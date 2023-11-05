American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 98,401.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,079,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,408,000 after buying an additional 4,075,777 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth $308,215,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 64,405.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 5,072.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,014,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,652,000 after purchasing an additional 995,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $5.55 on Friday, reaching $130.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,506,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,151. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

