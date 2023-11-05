McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,917 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,860 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.66.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,126,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,518. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.47. The company has a market cap of $195.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 152.00%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.80%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

