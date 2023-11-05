Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Stock Performance

Pool stock traded up $10.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $336.66. The company had a trading volume of 440,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,781. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $423.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.76 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on POOL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.70.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

