Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,020,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875,536. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $153.98.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

