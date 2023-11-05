Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $279.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,321,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,367. The stock has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $206.72 and a 1 year high of $295.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.07 and a 200 day moving average of $274.29.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

