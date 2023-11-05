Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,757 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:FDX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,785. The company has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $154.10 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.99.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.