The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,526 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Hershey were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $953,275 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HSY. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.71.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.99. The company had a trading volume of 978,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,902. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.84 and its 200 day moving average is $232.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $183.74 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

About Hershey

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

