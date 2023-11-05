Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Trims Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $16,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its position in Boeing by 5.8% in the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth $216,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 15.5% in the second quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $195.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.15 and its 200 day moving average is $208.83. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $154.49 and a twelve month high of $243.10.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.25.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

