Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $28.13 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Aflac comprises approximately 2.1% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned about 0.07% of Aflac worth $28,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Aflac by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,015.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,015.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,544 shares of company stock worth $2,087,023. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $82.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $82.71. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.22 and its 200-day moving average is $72.38.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

