Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Japan Science & Technology Agency lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency now owns 22,033,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,496,000 after buying an additional 9,825,107 shares in the last quarter. One William Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 677.2% during the 1st quarter. One William Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,005,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,542,000 after buying an additional 4,361,506 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after buying an additional 3,759,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,368,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,517,000 after buying an additional 3,256,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81,144.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,995,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,785 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $76.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.77. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

