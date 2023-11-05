Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,005 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,997 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520,573 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,477,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,395,000 after acquiring an additional 24,388 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,571,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,035,000 after acquiring an additional 151,148 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VB opened at $187.37 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.04 and a 200-day moving average of $192.76.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
