Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 7,968 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.0% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after buying an additional 30,551,322 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,137,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,771,000 after buying an additional 235,494 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,095,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,315,000 after buying an additional 617,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,446,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,894,000 after buying an additional 2,307,329 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $44.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.37.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

