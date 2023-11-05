Coastline Trust Co Trims Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,166 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth $34,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $276.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.94 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.30.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

