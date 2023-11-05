Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $765,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Argus increased their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ETN opened at $214.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.58. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $150.86 and a 52 week high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

