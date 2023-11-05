Royce & Associates LP Boosts Holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report) by 36.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,377,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 630,285 shares during the period. Avid Technology accounts for approximately 0.6% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.05% of Avid Technology worth $60,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 134.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 1,062.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 309.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVID shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $27.05 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Avid Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Avid Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AVID opened at $27.04 on Friday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $33.41. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.74.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

