Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 87.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,243,708 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Biogen worth $89,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in Biogen by 128.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 82.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $249.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.10. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.76 and a 1 year high of $319.76.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.21.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

