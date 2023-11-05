The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 1.1% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,842,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $5.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,444,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,267. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.67. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $283.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.