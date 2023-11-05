Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 360 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Derbend Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% in the second quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $103.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.06 and a 200-day moving average of $105.29. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

