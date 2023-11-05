Northcape Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,295,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,533,663,000 after buying an additional 587,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,857,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,590,470,000 after buying an additional 423,764 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 17.3% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,679,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,219,000 after buying an additional 838,076 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 98,401.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,079,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,408,000 after buying an additional 4,075,777 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $130.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.75. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $162.59.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.71%.

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

