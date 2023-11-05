Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,189 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,672 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises 1.3% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 626.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX opened at $35.15 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.05 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.27%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

