Northcape Wealth Management LLC Purchases 87 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.5 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $241.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $273.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.41 and a 200 day moving average of $247.34.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.76.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

