Versor Investments LP Makes New $530,000 Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 2.2 %

WST opened at $335.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.99 and a 52 week high of $415.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.64.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total transaction of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,168,599.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.54, for a total value of $666,187.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $725,271.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,168,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,608 shares of company stock valued at $14,825,147 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

