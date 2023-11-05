Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Boosts Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $18,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.6% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in Amphenol by 2.7% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH opened at $84.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $90.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. Amphenol’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

