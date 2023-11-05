Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,678 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,131,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,068,197 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,023,530,000 after purchasing an additional 122,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,666,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $516,516,000 after purchasing an additional 74,088 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in shares of eBay by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,523,016 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $466,906,000 after purchasing an additional 157,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,834,501 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $394,814,000 after purchasing an additional 202,778 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,751 shares of company stock worth $510,785 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Trading Up 4.0 %

EBAY opened at $40.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average of $44.00. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.93 and a 52 week high of $52.23.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.