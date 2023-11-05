Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 321.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total value of $1,954,808.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $48,030,875.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $8,581,774. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $195.17 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.10 and a fifty-two week high of $198.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.58.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. Cencora had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cencora in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

