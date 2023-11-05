iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.5% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $17,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,012,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,249,000 after buying an additional 259,746 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,659,000 after buying an additional 147,660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after buying an additional 133,228 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,948,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,761,000 after buying an additional 55,367 shares during the period.

IVE opened at $157.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.34. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $140.32 and a 52-week high of $167.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

