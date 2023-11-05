Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 565,089 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5,993.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 574,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565,089 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $43,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 501,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,784 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 289,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,414,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972,998. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.66 and a 52 week high of $76.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2147 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.