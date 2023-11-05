Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Cencora were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COR. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 262.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COR. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Cencora Stock Performance

Cencora stock opened at $195.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.58. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.10 and a twelve month high of $198.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. Cencora had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The firm had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,194 shares of company stock worth $8,581,774 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

