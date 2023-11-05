Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 926 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 924,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.52% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $42,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,769. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.16 and a one year high of $50.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

