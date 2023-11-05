Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 7,209.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,609,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,546,659 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.74% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $142,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 132,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 105,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAU traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $32.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

