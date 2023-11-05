Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Decreases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $20,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Booking by 98,894.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718,899 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Booking by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,176,000 after purchasing an additional 102,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,834,000 after purchasing an additional 58,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,137,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 418,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock traded up $20.13 on Friday, reaching $2,858.75. 580,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,453. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,011.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2,863.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,797.92 and a twelve month high of $3,251.71. The firm has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $53.03 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Wedbush lowered their price target on Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Melius initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,275.36.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $13,644,967 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

