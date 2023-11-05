Modera Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,541,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,207 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $87,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

NYSEARCA:DFUV traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $33.76. 303,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,068. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.08.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

