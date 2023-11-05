Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 12,296 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,046,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.76% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $24,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 582,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after buying an additional 52,717 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $113,245,000. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,372,000. Finally, EFG Capital International CORP. acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,252,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.50. 1,380,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.46. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $25.72.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

