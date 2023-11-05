iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Dopkins Wealth Management LLC

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,184,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,247,970. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.53 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.80.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

