Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 497 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $20,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,918,000. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,583,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,539,000 after acquiring an additional 17,362 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $3.58 on Friday, reaching $167.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,536,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,521. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.11 and a 1 year high of $200.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.04.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

